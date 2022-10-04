A video from a Puerto Vallarta restaurant has gone viral that has entertained internet users around the world and given birth to Lord Tacos.
The events occurred in a restaurant located in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and in the recording, the couple is seen arguing while eating some tacos at a small sidewalk table.
The lady argues with her husband before he stands up and smashes his plate of tacos on her head. Not satisified, he reaches for the bowl of salsa and dumps that on her head before storming out of the restaurant, leaving the lady alone at the time to wipe salsa off her head with a paper napkin.
The lady and her husband, whom the internet has given the name ‘Lord Tacos’ on social networks, seem not to have had a good time in Puerto Vallarta, although it’s unknown what the subject of the argument was about, or if it was finally resolved, but all Hail Lord Taco and Puerto Vallarta for bringing the internet a few laughs.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- Hurricane Orlene; A small but major hurricane that was no match for Puerto Vallarta We went to bed with a tropical storm on Friday and woke up to a category 4 hurricane threatening the coast of Jalisco, by Monday morning we had only experienced light scattered rains and minimal increase in waves with a forecast of winds of 2 km per hour in the early daylight hours. In fact,…
- Video from Puerto Vallarta restaurant goes viral and gives birth to ‘Lord Tacos’ after man throws tacos at wife during an argument (Viral Video) A video from a Puerto Vallarta restaurant has gone viral that has entertained internet users around the world and given birth to Lord Tacos. The events occurred in a restaurant located in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and in the recording, the couple is seen arguing while eating some tacos at a small sidewalk table. The lady…
- Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast near the resort town of Mazatlán Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast on Monday near the resort town of Mazatlán. Power cables swayed in the wind and sent cascades of sparks through the town of El Rosario, about 65 kilometers south of Mazatlán, near where the storm hit. Orlene lost some power while flying over the former penal colony…
- Tropical Storm Paine has formed but it won’t hurt Mexico (all puns intended) Tropical Storm Paine has formed in the Mexican Pacific, well off shore, and is moving toward the north-northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h). A northwest or north-northwest motion is expected through Tuesday night, followed by a gradual turn to the west-northwest and west on Wednesday and Thursday, away from Mexico. Maximum sustained winds are near…
- French couple reported missing while on vacation in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas A French couple, Assya Madjour and Michel Amado, disappeared on September 12 in the area of San Cristóbal de las Casas, in Chiapas, where they were on a “spiritual” journey, as explained by Mawel Madjour in a Facebook post searching for any information about the couple’s whereabouts. “Urgently, we are looking for Assya Madjour and…