Video from Puerto Vallarta restaurant goes viral and gives birth to ‘Lord Tacos’ after man throws tacos at wife during an argument (Viral Video)

A video from a Puerto Vallarta restaurant has gone viral that has entertained internet users around the world and given birth to Lord Tacos.

The events occurred in a restaurant located in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and in the recording, the couple is seen arguing while eating some tacos at a small sidewalk table.

The lady argues with her husband before he stands up and smashes his plate of tacos on her head. Not satisified, he reaches for the bowl of salsa and dumps that on her head before storming out of the restaurant, leaving the lady alone at the time to wipe salsa off her head with a paper napkin.

The lady and her husband, whom the internet has given the name ‘Lord Tacos’ on social networks, seem not to have had a good time in Puerto Vallarta, although it’s unknown what the subject of the argument was about, or if it was finally resolved, but all Hail Lord Taco and Puerto Vallarta for bringing the internet a few laughs.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!

Trending news of PVDN