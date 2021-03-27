Maria Prado Conti Stars in ‘This is Gaga’ A Tribute Concert

The Palm Cabaret is delighted to present a totally new, tribute concert in the final week of its 21st season of exciting entertainment. You can see ‘This is Gaga’ starring Lady Gaga tribute artist and impersonator, Maria Eugenia Prado Conti, from Argentina for 4 performances only. Catch this thrilling tribute show on Sunday, March 28th at 8 pm; Thursday, April 1st at 8 pm; Saturday, April 3rd at 9:30 pm and Sunday, April 4th at 8 pm.

María Eugenia Prado Conti, from Rosario, Argentina, has performed in musical theater, participating in ‘The Beauty and the Beast’ in Buenos Aires, as well as other musical theater. Maria is also a vocal coach and has a company called “Tu Experiencia Broadway.” Maria takes students for 15 days to NYC and trains them in singing, dancing and performing with coaches and stars from Broadway.

Maria decided to create her ‘This is Gaga’ Tribute out of enormous respect for Lady Gaga as one of the most multi-talented entertainers of our time. Maria admires Gaga for her amazing singing, songwriting, acting and iconic support of the LGBTQ community. In her lyrics, Lady Gaga represents the feelings and thoughts of many people who suffer bullying and discrimination, encouraging them to feel free and love themselves.

Lady Gaga is known for her image reinventions and musical versatility. She began performing as a teenager, singing at open mic nights and acting in school plays. Gaga rose to prominence with her debut studio album, The Fame, and its chart-topping singles “Just Dance” and “Poker Face“. The album was later reissued to include The Fame Monster (2009), which yielded the successful singles “Bad Romance“, “Telephone“, and “Alejandro“.

Gaga’s five succeeding studio albums all debuted atop the US Billboard 200. Her second full-length album, Born This Way (2011), explored electronic rock and techno-pop and sold more than one million copies in its first week. Following her third album, Artpop (2013) and its lead single “Applause“, Gaga released the jazz album Cheek to Cheek (2014) with Tony Bennett and the country-pop and soft rock-influenced album Joanne (2016).

Gaga also ventured into acting, playing leading roles and receiving a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. Her critically acclaimed musical drama film A Star Is Born (2018) spawned the chart-topping single “Shallow” and made her the first woman to win an Academy, Grammy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award in one year. Gaga returned to her dance-pop roots with her sixth studio album, Chromatica (2020), which yielded the number-one single “Rain on Me“.

Having sold over 124 million records, Gaga is one of the world’s best-selling music artists of our time. Her achievements include 12 Grammy Awards, awards from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, recognition as Billboard‘s Artist of the Year and Woman of the Year. Her philanthropy and activism focus on mental health awareness and LGBT rights; in 2012, she founded the Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit organization aiming to empower youth, improve mental health, and prevent bullying. (Wikipedia)

Don’t miss this fabulous portrayal of Lady Gaga, as María Eugenia Prado Conti shares the life and music of this extraordinary star. For j4 nights only, you can catch this very special musical tribute. ‘This is Gaga’ happens on Mar. 28, Apr.1 & 4 at 8 pm and on Apr. 3 at 9:30 pm.

Tickets for this show can be purchased at The Palm’s box office at Olas Altas 508, or online at thepalmcabaret.com.