Expensive gasoline! Marina Vallarta station at Paseo de la Marina Sur #214 sells regular fuel at 24.49 pesos per liter, the highest in western Mexico, says Profeco.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Pemex service station at Paseo de la Marina Sur #214 in Marina Vallarta now holds the title for the highest regular gasoline price in western Mexico. Drivers there paid 24.49 pesos per liter, according to the “Who’s Who in Fuel Prices” study released Monday by the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco).

Profeco director Iván Escalante Ruiz announced the findings during the federal government’s morning press conference. He noted that the agency’s monitoring program tracks prices at thousands of stations nationwide, shining a light on regions where fuel costs deviate from the norm. Marina Vallarta’s Pemex station topped the western region list with its steep regular‐gasoline rate.

The agency’s report comes amid a national effort to stabilize fuel prices. Since the government launched its price‐control strategy, average costs have edged downward. As of June 1, the national average for regular gasoline stood at 23.58 pesos per liter—almost a peso less than Marina Vallarta’s record price.

Profeco updates its program daily, gathering price data on regular gasoline, premium gasoline and diesel across more than 11,000 stations. Using a mobile app and in-field inspections, agents verify displayed prices and cross-check transactions. When they spot significant deviations, Profeco publishes bulletins to help consumers find fairer rates.

Local drivers say they’ve noticed the pinch. “I filled up here because it’s closest,” said one commuter, “but now I check the Profeco app for cheaper stations nearby.” In a tourist hotspot like Puerto Vallarta, fuel costs can affect taxi fares, tour buses and rental‐car rates, influencing the visitor experience and local commerce.

Despite the spike in Marina Vallarta, many western stations offer regular gasoline under the national average. In Tepic, for instance, several stations sell at 23.40 pesos per liter. In Guadalajara, averages hover around 23.50. Profeco officials urge motorists to use their smartphone to compare prices before refueling.

As summer travel picks up, fuel‐price transparency remains vital. “Our goal is to keep prices honest,” Escalante Ruiz said. “We want Mexicans and visitors alike to have reliable tools to plan their trips without surprise costs at the pump.”

With Profeco’s daily monitoring and public data, consumers can avoid the most expensive outlets. For now, though, Marina Vallarta motorists will feel the impact of western Mexico’s priciest regular gasoline.