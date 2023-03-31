Meet Puerto Vallarta’s cleanest beaches for the Easter holidays

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – This week the Jalisco health authorities announced which Puerto Vallarta beaches have been found suitable for bathers after monitoring prior to Holy Week and Easter.

Commissioner Denis Santiago Hernández reported that the ten indicated beaches meet the requirements established by Cofepris by having 200 or fewer enterococci per 100 milliliters of water. Sampling was from March 6 to 15.

Monitoring is carried out once a month and prior to the three holiday periods of the year.

The Jalisco Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks explained that the beaches in Puerto Vallarta that pass as the cleanest beaches are Yelapa, Quimixto, Las Ánimas, Mismaloya, Playas Gemelas, Los Muertos, Río Cuale, Camarones, and Palmas.

Yelapa

Yelapa is a picturesque fishing village located just south of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Accessible only by boat or foot, this hidden gem offers visitors a glimpse into traditional Mexican life while providing an escape from the hustle and bustle of city living.

One of the most notable features of Yelapa is its stunning natural beauty. The village is surrounded by lush jungle and towering mountains, creating a breathtaking backdrop for any traveler. Visitors can hike to waterfalls, swim in crystal-clear lagoons, or simply relax on the beach and soak up the sun.

Yelapa’s beach, Playa de Yelapa, is one of the most charming in the area. The calm, turquoise waters are perfect for swimming and kayaking, while the sandy shores provide ample space for sunbathing and relaxation. Additionally, the beach is dotted with quaint restaurants and cafes, serving up fresh seafood and traditional Mexican fare.

In addition to its natural beauty and culinary delights, Yelapa is also home to a vibrant art scene. Local artists display their work in galleries and open-air markets, offering visitors a chance to take home a unique and authentic piece of Mexico.

Quimixto

Quimixto Beach is a secluded oasis located just south of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Accessible only by boat, this hidden gem offers visitors a chance to escape the crowds and soak up the sun in a tranquil, pristine setting.

One of the most notable features of Quimixto Beach is its clear, turquoise waters. The beach is surrounded by lush vegetation and towering cliffs, creating a breathtaking backdrop for any traveler. Visitors can swim in the calm waters, go snorkeling, or simply relax on the soft, sandy shores.

In addition to its natural beauty, Quimixto Beach is also home to a charming fishing village. Visitors can stroll through the narrow streets, admiring the brightly colored houses and getting a glimpse into traditional Mexican life. The village also offers several restaurants and cafes, serving up fresh seafood and traditional Mexican dishes.

One of the highlights of Quimixto Beach is the nearby waterfall. Visitors can take a short hike through the jungle to reach the cascading waterfall, which is surrounded by lush vegetation and offers a refreshing respite from the heat.

Las Ánimas

Las Ánimas Beach is a beautiful stretch of sand and water located in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This beach is a popular destination for both tourists and locals, offering a range of activities and amenities to suit every traveler.

One of the most notable features of Las Ánimas Beach is its crystal-clear waters. The beach is surrounded by lush vegetation and towering cliffs, creating a stunning backdrop for any traveler. Visitors can swim, snorkel, or simply relax on the soft, sandy shores.

In addition to its natural beauty, Las Ánimas Beach also offers a variety of water sports and activities. Visitors can rent kayaks or paddleboards, go parasailing or jet skiing, or even take a boat tour to explore the nearby coves and hidden beaches.

Las Ánimas Beach is also home to several restaurants and cafes, serving up fresh seafood and traditional Mexican dishes. Visitors can enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the stunning views of the ocean and surrounding mountains.

One of the highlights of Las Ánimas Beach is the nearby waterfall. Visitors can take a short hike through the jungle to reach the cascading waterfall, which is surrounded by lush vegetation and offers a refreshing respite from the heat.

Mismaloya

Mismaloya Beach is a popular destination located just south of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This stunning beach offers visitors a chance to soak up the sun, swim in crystal-clear waters, and explore the rich cultural heritage of the region.

One of the most notable features of Mismaloya Beach is its natural beauty. The beach is surrounded by lush vegetation and towering cliffs, creating a breathtaking backdrop for any traveler. Visitors can swim, snorkel, or simply relax on the soft, sandy shores.

Mismaloya Beach is also home to several restaurants and cafes, serving up fresh seafood and traditional Mexican dishes. Visitors can enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the stunning views of the ocean and surrounding mountains.

In addition to its natural beauty and culinary delights, Mismaloya Beach also offers a range of activities and attractions. Visitors can explore the nearby jungle, take a boat tour to explore the nearby coves and hidden beaches, or visit the nearby zoo and botanical garden.

One of the highlights of Mismaloya Beach is its rich cultural heritage. The beach was made famous by the 1963 film “Night of the Iguana”, which was filmed in the area. Visitors can explore the film set and learn about the history and culture of the region.

Playas Gemelas

Playas Gemelas, which translates to “Twin Beaches,” is a breathtakingly beautiful and secluded destination located in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This hidden gem consists of two sandy beaches surrounded by lush tropical vegetation and crystal-clear waters.

One of the most notable features of Playas Gemelas is its tranquil atmosphere. Unlike some of the more crowded beaches in the area, Playas Gemelas offers a peaceful and secluded setting, making it the perfect spot for a relaxing day in the sun.

Visitors to Playas Gemelas can enjoy a range of water activities, including swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking. The calm waters make it a great spot for families with children, and the sandy shores provide ample space for sunbathing and relaxation.

In addition to its natural beauty, Playas Gemelas is also home to several restaurants and cafes. Visitors can enjoy fresh seafood and traditional Mexican dishes while taking in the stunning views of the ocean and surrounding landscape.

Playas Gemelas is also a popular spot for hiking and nature walks. The area is surrounded by lush vegetation and offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, making it a great spot for nature lovers and photographers.

Los Muertos

Los Muertos Beach, located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is one of the most popular destinations in the area. This bustling beach offers visitors a range of activities and amenities, as well as stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

One of the most notable features of Los Muertos Beach is its lively atmosphere. The beach is always bustling with activity, and visitors can enjoy a range of water sports and activities, including parasailing, jet skiing, and paddleboarding. The beach is also a popular spot for people-watching, with vendors selling souvenirs and food, and locals and tourists alike enjoying the sun and surf.

Los Muertos Beach is also home to a range of restaurants and cafes, offering everything from traditional Mexican fare to international cuisine. Visitors can enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the stunning views of the ocean and surrounding landscape.

In addition to its lively atmosphere and range of activities, Los Muertos Beach is also a hub for cultural events and festivals. Visitors can attend live music concerts, art exhibitions, and other cultural events throughout the year.

Río Cuale

Río Cuale Beach is a hidden gem located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This tranquil and secluded beach offers visitors a peaceful escape from the bustling city streets, with stunning views of the Cuale River and surrounding jungle.

One of the most notable features of Río Cuale Beach is its natural beauty. The beach is surrounded by lush tropical vegetation and crystal-clear waters, creating a peaceful and serene setting. Visitors can relax on the soft sandy shores, swim in the calm waters, or take a stroll along the riverbank.

Río Cuale Beach is also home to several restaurants and cafes, serving up fresh seafood and traditional Mexican dishes. Visitors can enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the stunning views of the river and surrounding landscape.

In addition to its natural beauty and culinary delights, Río Cuale Beach is also a great spot for shopping and exploring the local culture. The nearby market offers a range of handicrafts, souvenirs, and local products, providing visitors with a glimpse into traditional Mexican life.

Camarones

Camarones Beach, located in the north of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. This lively beach offers visitors a range of activities and amenities, as well as stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

One of the most notable features of Camarones Beach is its bustling atmosphere. The beach is always lively, with locals and tourists enjoying the sun, surf, and a range of water sports and activities. Visitors can rent jet skis, go parasailing, or simply relax on the soft, sandy shores.

Camarones Beach is also home to a range of restaurants and cafes, offering everything from traditional Mexican fare to international cuisine. Visitors can enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the stunning views of the ocean and surrounding landscape.

In addition to its lively atmosphere and range of activities, Camarones Beach is also a great spot for shopping and exploring the local culture. The nearby market offers a range of handicrafts, souvenirs, and local products, providing visitors with a glimpse into traditional Mexican life.

Palmas

Palmas Beach, located in the southern part of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is a hidden gem that offers visitors a peaceful and secluded escape. This beautiful beach features soft, white sand and crystal-clear waters, surrounded by lush vegetation and towering palm trees.

One of the most notable features of Palmas Beach is its tranquility. Unlike some of the more crowded beaches in the area, Palmas Beach offers a peaceful and secluded setting, making it the perfect spot for a relaxing day in the sun.

Visitors to Palmas Beach can enjoy a range of water activities, including swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking. The calm waters make it a great spot for families with children, and the sandy shores provide ample space for sunbathing and relaxation.

Palmas Beach is also home to several restaurants and cafes. Visitors can enjoy fresh seafood and traditional Mexican dishes while taking in the stunning views of the ocean and surrounding landscape.

In addition to its natural beauty, Palmas Beach is a great spot for hiking and nature walks. The area is surrounded by lush vegetation and offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, making it a great spot for nature lovers and photographers.

