‘Puerto Vallarta is on its feet’ three years after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – This Thursday, March 30, three years after the SSJ officially confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Puerto Vallarta, the director of the VIII Sanitary Region, Jaime Álvarez Zayas, said that the worst moments that occurred during the health emergency left us “with unprecedented situations” and “unknown crises” in Puerto Vallarta.

“We survived”, expressed the doctor, three years after the confirmation of the first case of Covid-19 in the city, a case that occurred when he was the Director of Sanitary Regions of the SSJ.

Álvarez Zayas, recalled that the exponential growth in SARS-CoV2 infections also surprised the health authorities, however, in the entity, effective actions were taken to contain “some of which were severely criticized at the time”, but time proved its effectiveness.

From that first case to date, 35,350 accumulated cases have been reported in Puerto Vallarta, with more than 850 deaths due to Covid-19, he reported, indicating that the incidence of this disease has stabilized in decline “it’s been a year without hospitalizations for serious complications” from COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta.

In a brief recount, he made reference to the fact that, just as the hospital conversion was carried out by enabling fifty covid-beds in the Regional Hospital, with innumerable sanitary restrictions in all sectors, including the confinement stage and with the arduous days of vaccination, he cemented that today the most difficult moments seem far away.

“Unfortunately the human losses also occurred among doctors and nurses,” he said, trusting the WHO projections for this 2023 to declare the end of the pandemic “and whether it is an endemic disease similar to influenza.”

In Puerto Vallarta, at times it seemed like a “ghost town” that led to a severe economic crisis. However, in this municipality there were no dramatic scenes of people dying outside hospitals, he stressed.

Three years ago, on three or four occasions “cases skyrocketed and there were deaths” and there were a variety of crises such as the shortage of oxygen tanks, “the companies that distribute medical oxygen could not cope, neither for individuals nor for hospitals”.

Then two years ago when the vaccination against Covid-19 began more than half a million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were applied, it is estimated that around 97 percent of Puerto Vallarta’s inhabitants have at least one dose, most of them with complete schemes and a significant number with one or two boosters.

Although each Vallarta resident has his or her story and personal experiences of the last three years, he stressed that the recovery of this tourist destination has been taking place for a year and is on the rise in contrast to the decrease in the incidence of Covid-19. Finally, Álvarez Zayas affirmed, “Puerto Vallarta is on its feet.”

