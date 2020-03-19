Mexican coronavirus tally rises to 118

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico rose on Wednesday to 118 from 93 a day earlier, the Mexican health ministry said.

There are currently 315 suspected cases currently waiting test confirmations.

“Of the cases, 59 percent have been male and 9 percent have required hospitalization, not necessarily because of presenting a serious illness,” said the health ministry.

Ruy López Ridaura, Director General of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control, reported that the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) has around 4,000 beds for intensive care, which they believe is more than they will need through the pandemic.

Coronavirus paralyze Mexicans

The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation of various entertainment, sports, and religious events, as well as the suspension of classes and the implementation of the home office mode in various Mexican companies.

Undersecretary of Health in the Federal Government, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, warned last Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic will last in Mexico for at least 12 weeks, as that was the period that led to China, the country where the virus emerged. Being able to control infections, however, may take longer.