Mexican Economy Stagnates in May, Falling Short of Expected Growth

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Mexican economy showed no growth in May, stagnating at a 0 percent variation compared to the previous month, according to data from the Global Indicator of Economic Activity (IGAE). This outcome fell significantly short of the 0.4 percent growth that had been projected by the Institute through its Timely Indicator of Economic Activity (IOAE).
Andres Abadia, Chief Economist for Latin America at Pantheon Macroeconomics, identified several contributing factors to the slowed economic performance, including higher real interest rates, less favorable external conditions, and a weakened labor market.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.