Mexican Navy installs three collection centers in Puerto Vallarta for victims of Hurricane Erick

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

One collection center on the Malecon makes it easy for foreigners to stroll the boardwalk and make a difference.

In response to the devastating effects of Hurricane Erick in southern Mexico, the Secretariat of the Navy has activated the Navy Plan in its Relief Phase through the Twelfth Naval Zone, headquartered in Puerto Vallarta. The operation is focused on aiding communities in the states of Guerrero and Oaxaca, two of the hardest-hit areas.

To facilitate public participation in the relief effort, three official collection centers have been established in Puerto Vallarta. According to press release 013/2025 issued by the Mexican Navy (Semar), these donation centers are now open to the public seven days a week, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The designated collection points are:

  1. Twelfth Naval Zone Headquarters – Located at 2701 Avenida Francisco Medina Ascencio in the Educación neighborhood.
  2. Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital – Situated at 2801 Avenida Francisco Medina Ascencio, also in the Educación neighborhood.
  3. Puerto Vallarta Naval Museum – Found at Calle Zaragoza 4 in the Centro District.

At these sites, individuals can donate a range of non-perishable food items and essential hygiene products, which will be delivered to families affected by the hurricane. Semar emphasizes that clothing donations, including shoes and apparel, will not be accepted at these locations.

Items Requested for Donation Include:

  • Tuna
  • Sardines
  • Canned goods (grains and legumes)
  • Mayonnaise
  • Coffee
  • Tomato puree
  • Cooking oil
  • Bottled water (liters)
  • Rice
  • Sugar
  • Salt
  • Pasta soup
  • Powdered milk
  • Baby food
  • Cereal
  • Cookies
  • Oatmeal
  • Beans
  • Personal hygiene products

The Navy urges the community to contribute what they can, underscoring that every item collected will go directly to support families who have lost homes, belongings, and access to basic services due to the hurricane’s impact.

This coordinated effort forms part of Mexico’s larger humanitarian response through Plan Marina, a disaster relief protocol long used by the Navy in emergencies such as floods, hurricanes, and earthquakes.

Authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage in Guerrero and Oaxaca, but initial reports suggest significant destruction to infrastructure, homes, and public services. Relief aid from citizens, local institutions, and businesses will be critical in addressing the immediate needs of displaced residents.

For those in Puerto Vallarta or nearby areas looking to help, Navy officials remind the public that even a small donation can make a real difference in the lives of those affected.

One collection center on the Malecon makes it easy for foreigners to stroll the boardwalk and make a difference.

Continue reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-landslide-hurricane-erickHeavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment. The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
  • Arrivals at Puerto Vallarta airport increases nearly 50 in JanuaryAirlines warn of possible flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Vallarta Airlines warn of possible flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Mexico City, and more due to Hurricane Erick. Flexible travel policies are now in place. Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Travelers passing through Puerto Vallarta International Airport and other major airports across Mexico may experience delays or cancellations due to the ongoing effects of…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • huracan-erick-2025-mexico-peligroHurricane Erick Becomes Eastern Pacific’s Strongest Cyclone of 2025, Eyes Mexico’s Southwest Coast Hurricane Erick rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 season and threatening southwestern Mexico with dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. This story is available in Spanish: El huracán Erick se fortalece rápidamente y amenaza la costa suroeste de México The 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season continues to surge…
  • heavy-rain-flooding-landslides-puerto-vallartaTrash-Choked Drains Make Puerto Vallarta Flooding Worse During Heavy Rain Overflowing storm drains clogged with garbage are fueling flooding in Puerto Vallarta, officials warn, as rains bring chaos to multiple neighborhoods. As heavy rain swept across Puerto Vallarta Thursday night and into Friday morning, flooding was widespread—but officials say much of the chaos was avoidable. The city’s stormwater drains, overwhelmed not just by rainfall but…
Scroll to Top