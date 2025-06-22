Mexican Navy installs three collection centers in Puerto Vallarta for victims of Hurricane Erick

One collection center on the Malecon makes it easy for foreigners to stroll the boardwalk and make a difference.

In response to the devastating effects of Hurricane Erick in southern Mexico, the Secretariat of the Navy has activated the Navy Plan in its Relief Phase through the Twelfth Naval Zone, headquartered in Puerto Vallarta. The operation is focused on aiding communities in the states of Guerrero and Oaxaca, two of the hardest-hit areas.

To facilitate public participation in the relief effort, three official collection centers have been established in Puerto Vallarta. According to press release 013/2025 issued by the Mexican Navy (Semar), these donation centers are now open to the public seven days a week, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The designated collection points are:

Twelfth Naval Zone Headquarters – Located at 2701 Avenida Francisco Medina Ascencio in the Educación neighborhood. Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital – Situated at 2801 Avenida Francisco Medina Ascencio, also in the Educación neighborhood. Puerto Vallarta Naval Museum – Found at Calle Zaragoza 4 in the Centro District.

At these sites, individuals can donate a range of non-perishable food items and essential hygiene products, which will be delivered to families affected by the hurricane. Semar emphasizes that clothing donations, including shoes and apparel, will not be accepted at these locations.

Items Requested for Donation Include:

Tuna

Sardines

Canned goods (grains and legumes)

Mayonnaise

Coffee

Tomato puree

Cooking oil

Bottled water (liters)

Rice

Sugar

Salt

Pasta soup

Powdered milk

Baby food

Cereal

Cookies

Oatmeal

Beans

Personal hygiene products

The Navy urges the community to contribute what they can, underscoring that every item collected will go directly to support families who have lost homes, belongings, and access to basic services due to the hurricane’s impact.

This coordinated effort forms part of Mexico’s larger humanitarian response through Plan Marina, a disaster relief protocol long used by the Navy in emergencies such as floods, hurricanes, and earthquakes.

Authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage in Guerrero and Oaxaca, but initial reports suggest significant destruction to infrastructure, homes, and public services. Relief aid from citizens, local institutions, and businesses will be critical in addressing the immediate needs of displaced residents.

For those in Puerto Vallarta or nearby areas looking to help, Navy officials remind the public that even a small donation can make a real difference in the lives of those affected.