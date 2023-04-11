Mexican Officials Consider Lifting COVID-19 Health Emergency Alert

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Mexican specialists are currently analyzing the possibility of lifting the alert for a health emergency due to COVID-19, according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He mentioned that the decision would depend on health conditions, and his administration is pending the decision that the World Health Organization (WHO) will adopt. However, in the Mexican case, it will be the specialists of the Ministry of Health who will determine if it is appropriate to lift the health alert and the restrictions that this entails as a social protection mechanism.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been in its ninth week of reduction, with Mexico having accumulated 14 weeks of reduction in all indicators of the pandemic so far in 2023. In the last two weeks, there has been a new, more accelerated reduction, which is expected to continue in a downward trend.

As of today’s information cutoff, Mexico has registered 333,542 total deaths from COVID-19, including 14,072 suspected deaths from COVID-19 that are still pending laboratory confirmation or are in the process of association of epidemiological clinical opinion.

The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López Gatell, reported that there is currently a 4% occupancy of general beds and a 1% occupancy of beds with a fan. He also indicated that mortality associated with COVID-19 was in the lower single digits, compared to last week.

The vaccination of children under five years of age will continue this week, according to the federal official. Worldwide, 761,372,191 confirmed cases and 6,886,782 deaths have been reported, with 50,783 new cases and 293 new deaths reported in the latest update.

President López Obrador warned that health conditions would be the primary factor in determining whether to lift the health alert, as health comes first in the Mexican case. He added that the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, would be responsible for reporting on the decision that is adopted once the analysis carried out in the health sector is completed.

In conclusion, the Mexican government is carefully considering the possibility of lifting the alert for a health emergency due to COVID-19, but this decision will depend on health conditions and the analysis of specialists from the Ministry of Health. With the pandemic in its ninth week of reduction in Mexico, there is hope that the country will soon be able to return to some level of normalcy. However, it is essential to continue following public health guidelines and getting vaccinated to help prevent the spread of the virus.