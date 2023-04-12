Staying Safe in Puerto Vallarta: Tips for a Stress-Free Vacation

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful city located on the Pacific coast of Mexico. With its sandy beaches, charming colonial architecture, and vibrant nightlife, it’s no wonder that it’s a popular destination for travelers from all over the world. However, like any popular tourist destination, Puerto Vallarta has its own set of safety concerns that visitors should be aware of.

Crime in Puerto Vallarta

One of the biggest safety concerns for travelers in Puerto Vallarta is crime. While it’s generally a safe city, there have been incidents of theft, robbery, and violent crime. Here are some tips for staying safe:

Be aware of your surroundings: When you’re out and about in Puerto Vallarta, make sure you’re aware of your surroundings. Don’t walk around with your nose buried in your phone, as this can make you an easy target for thieves. Avoid carrying valuables: Leave your expensive jewelry and gadgets at home if possible. If you must carry them, keep them hidden and don’t wear them in public. Use ATMs with caution: Be careful when using ATMs, especially at night. Use machines that are located in well-lit and busy areas, and cover the keypad when entering your PIN. Stay in well-lit areas: If you’re walking around at night, stay in well-lit areas with plenty of foot traffic. Avoid walking down dark alleys or side streets. Use reputable taxis: Only use taxis that are registered with the city and have official markings. Don’t get into unmarked taxis, as they may not be safe. Keep your bags close: If you’re carrying a purse or bag, keep it close to your body and don’t let it out of your sight.

Natural Disasters in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta is located in an area that is prone to natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes. Here are some tips for staying safe during these events:

Keep an eye on the weather: If you’re visiting Puerto Vallarta during hurricane season (June to November), keep an eye on the weather reports. If there’s a storm on the way, stay indoors and follow the instructions of local authorities. Know your evacuation route: Familiarize yourself with the evacuation routes in case of a hurricane. If you’re staying in a hotel, ask the staff for information on the evacuation plan. Be prepared for earthquakes: Puerto Vallarta is located in an earthquake-prone region, so it’s important to be prepared. Make sure you know what to do in case of an earthquake, such as getting under a sturdy piece of furniture or standing in a doorway. Follow the instructions of local authorities: If there’s a natural disaster, listen to the instructions of local authorities and follow their advice.

Water Safety in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta is known for its beautiful beaches, but it’s important to be aware of the potential risks associated with swimming in the ocean. Here are some tips for staying safe:

Check the beach conditions: Before heading to the beach, check the conditions. If there are red flags or warnings about dangerous currents, don’t go in the water. Swim near a lifeguard: If possible, swim near a lifeguard. They can keep an eye on you and help if you get into trouble. Be cautious of waves: Waves can be unpredictable and powerful, so be cautious when entering the water. Don’t turn your back on the waves. Don’t swim alone: It’s always a good idea to swim with a buddy. If you do go into the water alone, make sure someone on shore knows where you are and when you plan to return. Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water is important when you’re spending time in the sun and surf. Dehydration can lead to dizziness and fainting, which can be dangerous if you’re in the water. Don’t drink tap water: In Puerto Vallarta, it’s not safe to drink tap water. Stick to bottled water or water that has been filtered or boiled. This piece of advice can be controversial as many people believe the water quality in Puerto Vallarta is fine for drinking, but it’s best to go with caution so you aren’t in the bathroom during your entire vacation.

Food and Drink Safety in Puerto Vallarta

Food and drink safety is an important consideration for travelers to Puerto Vallarta. Here are some tips for staying safe:

Wash your hands: Washing your hands regularly is one of the best ways to prevent illness. Make sure you wash your hands before eating or handling food. Choose reputable restaurants: Stick to restaurants that have good reviews and are popular with locals. Check the hygiene of the restaurant: Look for signs of good hygiene, such as clean dishes and a clean kitchen. If the restaurant looks dirty or unorganized, it’s best to go somewhere else. Avoid tap water and ice cubes: As mentioned earlier, it’s not safe to drink tap water in Puerto Vallarta. Make sure you ask for bottled water and avoid ice cubes made from tap water. Be careful with alcohol: Drinking too much alcohol can lead to accidents and can make you more vulnerable to crime. Make sure you drink responsibly and never leave your drink unattended.

Street Food Safety

Eating street food can be a fun and delicious way to experience the local cuisine in Puerto Vallarta, but it’s important to take precautions to ensure that the food is safe to eat. Here are some things to look out for when eating street food:

Look for clean and hygienic food stalls: Choose food stalls that appear clean and hygienic. Avoid stalls with dirty or unsanitary conditions. Check the cooking equipment: Make sure that the cooking equipment looks clean and well-maintained. The equipment should be hot enough to cook the food properly. Watch the food being cooked: It’s a good idea to watch the food being cooked, especially if it’s meat. Make sure that the food is cooked all the way through, and that it’s not being reheated or left out in the open for long periods of time. Choose hot and freshly cooked food: Hot and freshly cooked food is less likely to have harmful bacteria than food that has been sitting out for a while. Avoid food that looks like it has been sitting out for a long time. Be wary of raw or undercooked food: Raw or undercooked food can be a source of foodborne illness. Make sure that meat is fully cooked, and that eggs are cooked all the way through. Avoid using tap water: Many food stalls may use tap water to prepare food or wash utensils, which may not be safe to drink. Ask for bottled water or beverages that come in sealed containers. Pay attention to the seller’s personal hygiene: The person selling the food should be wearing gloves and using tongs or other utensils to handle the food. Their hands should be clean and they should have a clean apron on. Look for popular and busy stalls: If a food stall is popular and has a lot of customers, it’s a good indication that the food is safe and of good quality. However, don’t be fooled by crowds alone and make sure to follow the other tips mentioned above.

In general, it’s a good idea to use common sense when it comes to eating street food. If you’re unsure about the safety of a particular food stall, it’s best to err on the side of caution and find a different place to eat. By taking these precautions, you can enjoy the delicious street food of Puerto Vallarta without getting sick.

Health and Medical Safety in Puerto Vallarta

Finally, it’s important to consider health and medical safety when traveling to Puerto Vallarta. Here are some tips:

Get travel insurance: Before you travel, make sure you have adequate travel insurance that covers medical expenses.

Pack a first aid kit: It’s always a good idea to have a first aid kit with you when you’re traveling. Make sure it includes items like bandages, antiseptic cream, and painkillers.

Know where the hospitals are: Familiarize yourself with the location of the nearest hospitals or medical clinics. If you need medical attention, you’ll know where to go.

Check your vaccinations

Before traveling to Mexico, it’s recommended that you get vaccinated to protect against various diseases that are present in the country. Here are some of the vaccinations that are recommended:

Hepatitis A: This vaccine is recommended for all travelers to Mexico. Hepatitis A is a viral infection that can be spread through contaminated food and water. Typhoid: This vaccine is also recommended for all travelers to Mexico, particularly those who will be staying in rural areas or eating food from street vendors. Hepatitis B: This vaccine is recommended for travelers who may have sexual contact with local residents or who will be receiving medical treatment while in Mexico. Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR): This vaccine is recommended for all travelers who were born after 1956 and have not received two doses of the MMR vaccine or have not had measles in the past. Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap): This vaccine is recommended for all adults who have not had a Tdap vaccine in the past 10 years. Influenza: The flu vaccine is recommended for all travelers who will be in Mexico during flu season (November through April). Rabies: This vaccine is recommended for travelers who will be in close contact with animals, such as veterinarians, animal handlers, or those who will be spending a lot of time outdoors.

In addition to these vaccinations, it’s also a good idea to make sure that your routine vaccinations, such as measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), polio, and varicella (chickenpox), are up to date.

It’s important to note that the recommendations for vaccinations may vary depending on your specific travel plans and health history. Before traveling to Mexico, it’s a good idea to consult with a healthcare provider or travel medicine specialist to discuss your vaccination needs and any other health concerns.

Conclusion

Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful and exciting destination, but it’s important to be aware of the potential safety concerns. By following these tips, you can enjoy a stress-free vacation and make the most of all that Puerto Vallarta has to offer. Remember to always stay aware of your surroundings, be prepared for natural disasters, take precautions when swimming in the ocean, be cautious with food and drink, and prioritize your health and medical safety. With these tips in mind, you can relax and enjoy your time in this vibrant and welcoming city.