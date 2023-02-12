Mexican rescue dog dies in Turkey while helping earthquake victims

The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) announced through its social networks the death of the dog “Proteo”, one of the sixteen rescue dogs that were sent to Turkey by Mexico to collaborate in the rescue efforts after the earthquake in the country.

According to his human companion, Private Villeda, “Proteo” was a strong, hard-working dog who never gave up. Although Sedena did not share the causes of his death, it is reported that he died while performing his work as a rescue dog.

“You fulfilled your mission as a member of the Mexican Delegation in the search and rescue of our brothers in Turkey. Thank you for your heroic work!”, expressed Sedena in a post on Twitter.

Private Villeda shared his personal grief for his faithful companion, who won’t be returning to Mexico with him.

“Unfortunately you will not be able to return with me, I will always be remembering you. I hope all of Mexico always remembers you, never forgets you. Someday we will see each other again ”.

