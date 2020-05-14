Mexico adds 1,862 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 294 deaths in the past 24-hours

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Wednesday, May 13, that the accumulated COVID-19 infections are 40,186, a growth of 1,862 new cases in the past day. Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 4,220 fatalities, 294 more from yesterday.

Puerto Vallarta added two more cases of COVID-19 and one more death today, reaching a total of 116 confirmed cases and eleven deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic the city has only tested 473 people.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion in Mexico, announced that the National Sana Distancia Day, started 52 days ago on March 23, will end on May 30 , although the preventive measures against the coronavirus will persist.

“We are not going to return to pre-epidemic conditions. We will return to particular conditions, where we must continue with strict health security prevention measures,” he said.

Olivia López Arellano, Secretary of Health of Mexico City, said in a videoconference that she is still evaluating whether the return to normal activities in the capital may begin June 1. “No measure will be taken in advance of a consensus being made,” she said, adding that the decision on the return to normality in the capital is studied and will be made with the Ministry of Health and the sector of the Valley of Mexico.

“There is nothing defined, there is a general proposal from the Ministry of Health, but it is being worked on day by day. A daily evaluation is made of what the possible behavior would be like at the end of the month and the conditions of the called de-escalation,” said López Arellano.

There is also no set date for returning to school. However, starting in August, students will be required to retake face-to-face classes in basic education schools.

As for universities and high schools, they will not resume face-to-face classes before September. At the moment, no reopening date has been established for nurseries. Corporate and government offices that do not pay attention to the public will not return until August. On the other hand, universities, gyms, bars, and clubs will not return until September.