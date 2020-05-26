Mexico adds 2,485 new cases of COVID-19 and 239 deaths today

The coronavirus pandemic in Mexico continues to intensify, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that, until this Monday, May 25, there are 71,105 accumulated confirmed cases, adding 2,485 new cases today, and 7,633 deaths, with 239 in the past 24-hours.

As part of the daily report on COVID-19, the director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, announced that there are 14,020 active infections, which means that these patients had symptoms in the last 14 days.

The federal stay at home order, safe distances, will expire in five days when the country will begin to move to what they are calling the ‘new normal’ phase.

On tests to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in people, the Dr. Manuel Martínez Báez Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) authorized the Preclinical Research Unit (UNIPREC) of the Faculty of Chemistry of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) to carry out COVID-19 diagnostic tests for epidemiological surveillance purposes.

Through a statement, the university reported that the permit was granted in the category of Laboratory of the Academy, which will allow offering this service to the public health sector in the detection of coronavirus disease.

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mexico is the country with the fewest tests to detect virus infection among the 36 nations that make up the body.

Based on the data from a study carried out by the organization, Mexico performs 0.4 tests for every 1,000 inhabitants, in contrast, the average of the members of the OECD stands at 22.9 tests for every 1,000 inhabitants.

Mexico has warned that cases are likely to increase as the government eases restrictions next Monday, however, isolation was no longer a desirable solution.