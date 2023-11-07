Mexico and Amazon Unveil a Joint Initiative to Train Over 130,000 in Cloud Computing

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a notable collaboration between the Ministry of Economy of Mexico and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the "Boosting Mexican Talent to the Cloud" training program has been launched with the ambitious goal of enhancing the technical prowess of over 130,000 Mexicans in the domain of cloud computing. This strategic move is designed to enrich the nation's labor force and to enhance its appeal as a prime destination for foreign investment.

The Secretary of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro, emphasized the pivotal role of nurturing local talent to capitalize on the burgeoning trend of nearshoring . . .

