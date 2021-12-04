Mexico asks citizens not to travel abroad due to omicron concerns

The Ministry of Health (Ssa) in Mexico alerted citizens to avoid all non-essential international travel to avoid the contagion of omicron, the new variant of COVID-19.

“Avoid all non-essential international travel. The possibility of getting sick from this variant is high, and there are no specific medical measures against this disease,” the institution said in a statement.

The agency added that in recent days the omicron variant (B.1.1.529) was detected in Mexico, which was defined as a variant of concern, and its risk of transmission, increased hospitalization, or lethality compared to other variants is being investigated.

Europe’s new cases of COVID-19 have increased by 11%, while deaths have increased 3% in the last seven days, with Germany, the United Kingdom, and Russia being the countries that concentrate the highest number of cases.

As of this Friday, December 3, 3,897,452 cases of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, Mexico has suffered 294,903 deaths from the disease.

This represents 3,088 new infections in the last day, as well as 188 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily technical statement, to date there are an estimated 20,422 active cases of the disease in the country; that is, patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (November 20 to December 3, 2021).

The entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Baja California, Sonora, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Aguascalientes and Mexico City.

