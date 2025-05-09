Mexico Challenges Google Over “Gulf of America” Map Label

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry sues Google for using “Gulf of America” on its U.S. maps, arguing only coastal nations can officially name shared waters.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a landmark assertion of digital sovereignty, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry has filed suit against Google in a Mexico City federal court, challenging the tech giant’s decision to label the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” on its U.S.-facing maps. President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the legal action today, underscoring Mexico’s contention that no foreign power may unilaterally . . .