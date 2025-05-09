Peso Strengthens Ahead of US–China Talks as Market Optimism Grows

The Mexican peso closed at 19.4669 per dollar on Friday, up 0.36% amid improved sentiment on trade prospects ahead of high-level US–China talks. Analysts eye further gains ahead of Banxico’s rate decision next week.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso appreciated against the US dollar in trading on Friday, closing at 19.4669 pesos per dollar, buoyed by improved market sentiment on trade prospects ahead of a planned meeting between senior US and Chinese officials in Switzerland. According to data released by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the . . .