Mexico City reports 60-65% of all COVID-19 cases are Delta variant

Oliva López Arellano, Head of the Ministry of Health of Mexico City, said that, according to estimates, the variant of COVID-19 that dominates in the capital is the Delta variant, with 60 – 65% in all positive cases.

“They are estimates and indeed the Delta variant is already the dominant one, we are estimating 60 to 65% of all positive cases,” said López Arellano.

He also pointed out that not all COVID-19 tests are sampled for genetic sequencing, but of those that are analyzed they result within the 60-65% numbers.

On whether the Delta variant is being presented in minors, the head of the Ssa of Mexico City said that the genetic sequence of tests on children would have to be done, since so far the samples are being carried out in hospitalized patients. Meaning there hasn’t been any study as to the effects the Delta variant is having on children or those people who are not admitted into the hospital.

This week in Sinaloa, three deaths from COVID-19 were reported among young people. The youngest victim was identified as a “01-year-old male who died on July 11 at IMSS Culiacán.” Another victim was reported in the municipality of El Fuerte; in that case, it was a “10-year-old male who died on July 9 at IMSS Los Mochis.”

The third victim of the SARS CoV-2 virus was identified as “a 14-year-old female who died on July 11 at IMSS Los Mochis”, originally from the municipality of Ahome.

With Mexico City reporting a 60-65% occurrence of the Delta variant in COVID-19 carriers, it brings into question Jalisco’s reporting that only one case of Delta has been found in the State. Jalisco is home to Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico. The only case in Jalisco that has been reported to the public was identified on an individual from India.

The third wave of COVID-19 cases in Mexico begins to fill hospitals, in which until this Saturday, 125 units throughout the country are saturated between 70 and 100% occupancy, 83 of them at absolute capacity.

According to the most recent data from the IRAG Network, four entities led most with full hospital capacity, the State of Mexico has 16 units in this situation, Mexico City has 14, Oaxaca presents has 11, while Nuevo León has 10.