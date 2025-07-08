Mexico Colombia friendly match at AT&T Stadium as 2026 World Cup preparations

Mexico Colombia friendly match set for October 11 at AT&T Stadium will give El Tri a final tune-up after their Gold Cup win as they gear up for World Cup 2026.

The Mexican men’s national team confirmed on Tuesday that it will take on Colombia in a World Cup tune-up friendly on October 11 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The announcement arrives just days after El Tri lifted the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 2–1 victory over the United States on June 30.

Mexico secured its ninth Gold Cup crown on Sunday, rallying past the hosts with goals from Hirving Lozano and Luis Chávez. That triumph marked El Tri’s final official match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins on June 11 next year. As one of three hosts—alongside the United States and Canada—Mexico earned an automatic slot and will focus the coming months on fine-tuning its squad.

El Tri’s coaching staff has already mapped out a pair of September friendlies in Asia, facing South Korea on September 5 in Seoul and Japan on September 10 in Tokyo. The October clash with Colombia adds a regional test against one of South America’s top sides. Because the match falls on an official FIFA window, both federations can call on their strongest rosters.

Colombia enters the meeting ranked sixth in CONMEBOL qualifying. In September, the Cafeteros will play Bolivia and Venezuela as part of their World Cup qualifying push. A strong performance against Mexico will build momentum ahead of those critical fixtures.

The October 11 fixture at AT&T Stadium comes through an agreement between the Mexican Football Federation and the venue, which has hosted El Tri six times since 2009. With a capacity of over 80,000 and a passionate local fan base, the Texas venue offers a perfect stage for a high-profile friendly.

For Mexico head coach Jaime Lozano, the match against Colombia provides a chance to test tactical variations and give playing time to emerging talent. After the Gold Cup squad blended experienced campaigners with rising prospects, the Colombia friendly will help the staff assess bench depth and chemistry under pressure.

Fans and media will watch closely to see whether Lozano rotates heavily or fields a near full-strength side. Many of the core Gold Cup winners—such as goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and defender Néstor Araujo—are expected to feature, while players who saw limited minutes may press their case for a World Cup roster spot.

Tickets for the AT&T Stadium match go on sale July 15 through the Mexican Federation’s official channels. Given the quick sell-out of recent El Tri friendlies in the US, supporters are advised to secure seats early. Broadcast details will be announced in the coming weeks, with major sports networks expected to carry live coverage in both Mexico and the United States.

With the World Cup just 11 months away, El Tri’s schedule of high-caliber friendlies aims to sharpen its attack, solidify its defense, and build confidence. The Colombia match will serve as the final major rehearsal before Mexico faces its group-stage opponents in the summer of 2026.