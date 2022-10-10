Mexico eliminates mandatory use of face masks in closed spaces from its recent guidelines

The Government of Mexico presented a document on Monday which suggests the “non-mandatory” use of face masks in closed spaces in Mexico.

In the memo, the use of face masks is only categorized as “recommended” or “not mandatory” as to where it was previously categorized as mandatory. Despite this, health authorities maintain the recommendation of the mask both in open and closed spaces when a “healthy distance” cannot be maintained, that is, of at least 1.5 meters.

The document shared by the health authorities indicates that the use of the face mask can be omitted when people do not share the “physical workplace”, when “beverages or food” are consumed or when the work is “intense physical”. On the other hand, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) maintains the mandatory use of N95 face masks or equivalent in workspaces where there is a “very high” exposure to known or suspected sources of covid-19, such as hospitals or health centers.

In the document Guidelines for the healthy continuity of economic activities in the face of covid-19, the government body has called for the end of disinfectant mats because, as it indicates, “there is no evidence that they work.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, nationally, there has not been a strict mandatory use of face masks. The regulations have varied according to state, in Mexico City, the need to use the mask on public transport was imposed; while in other states such as Michoacán, fines were imposed on people who refused to use it.

Since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, Mexico has confirmed almost five million cases of covid -19 and 305,893 deaths in total, according to the latest official statement. The cumulative incidence rate is 3,789 per 100,000 inhabitants.

