Hacked documents show Mexico’s National Guard involved in human trafficking

The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) connected the National Guard with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in human trafficking of undocumented immigrants and theft of gasoline, according to information from documents hacked from Sedena by the Guacamaya Hackers group.

According to the files hacked, in Veracruz and the southeast of the country, the National Guard is related to the trafficking of Central Americans.

The elements “provide free transit to traffickers of undocumented immigrants,” the reports read.

Likewise, in Veracruz, Sedena mentioned that the National Guard coordinates with three individuals from the New Generation Cartel, who control the traffic of undocumented immigrants in the south of the country; they are identified as “Rubens”, “Hamburguesa” and “Doña Yadi”.

Meanwhile, in Tabasco and Veracruz, the Army identified other suspicious actions by the National Guard. For example, in Tabasco, the home state of President López Obrador, the uniformed men are escorts for trucks that transport stolen fuel and watch the pipelines when they are being tapped by thieves.

The Sedena identified “Comandante Mata” as the link of the National Guard with the Olmeca group, the main organization that steals fuel in Tabasco.

