Puerto Vallarta Madonnari Festival returns in November

From November 11 to 13, downtown Puerto Vallarta will once again be filled with art and color with the Madonnari Vallarta 2022 Festival, an event that returns after three years of absence due to the COVID pandemic.

Madonnari Festival is an annual 3-day cultural event that showcases elaborate chalk paintings created by artists of all ages directly on the sidewalks of Puerto Vallarta. The free outdoor chalk festival offers plenty of fun for the whole family, locals and tourists alike.

The event is organized by the Committees of Sister Cities of Puerto Vallarta and Santa Bárbara, with the support of the City Council, a space for expression, promotion, and cultural and friendship exchange.

At a press conference, the member of the organizing committee, Laurel Carrillo Ventura, announced the details of this traditional event that promotes culture and this tourist destination. For this edition, the participation of more than 100 people, children and adults, will be freely capturing their work in the main square of this port and the side corridors of the municipal palace, making an ephemeral painting on the pavement with the use of pastel chalk.

Registration is free and those interested may participate individually or as a team in the Child (under 8 years old), Junior (under 12 years old), Juvenile (under 18 years old) and Adult categories. The organizing committee will assign spaces and deliver the materials to the participants on November 11. The designation of winners and awards will be on Sunday 13.

This year, the first two places in the adult category will win a ticket and their expenses paid from Puerto Vallarta to Santa Barbara, where they will have the opportunity to participate in the festival of that city next year. Likewise, in the different categories, the first three places will be awarded.

On this occasion, there will be the presence of seven to 10 artists from Santa Bárbara, who will be the judges of this contest and will qualify drawing, composition, use of color, and depth of the works, in addition to capturing their works at the event.

The schools of the municipality were previously visited to encourage greater participation of children. They also thanked the valuable support of the sponsors who join this event. For more information, telephone number 3223060363.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!

Trending news of PVDN