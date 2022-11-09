Mexico exceeds 3,000 monkeypox cases and four related deaths

The Government of Mexico reported this Wednesday that until last Monday it registered 3,007 cases of monkeypox, with an increase of 106 in the last week, and the first four deaths “directly related” to the virus.

In addition, they indicated that cases are registered in all 32 states of the country.

In the weekly technical report on epidemiological surveillance, the Ministry of Health detailed that in the referred period a total of 4,996 people were identified who meet the operational definition of a probable case.

Of this total, 3,007 are confirmed, 358 are under study, and 1,631 are ruled out by laboratory tests.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) reported that the positive cases are already distributed in the 32 states, with Mexico City in the lead with 1,765 infections.

While Jalisco has 351; State of Mexico, 312; Yucatan, 108; Quintana Roo, 86; Tabasco, 43; Puebla, 38; Nuevo Leon, 32; Chiapas, 29; Baja California, 25; Veracruz, 24; Queretaro 20; Morelos, 19; Guanajuato, 17 and Sinaloa 16.

In addition, Hidalgo, 14; Chihuahua, 13; Coahuila, 12; Tamaulipas, 11; Guerrero, 9; Oaxaca, 8; Aguascalientes, 8; Campeche, 6; Michigan, 7; Tlaxcala, 6; Sonora, 5; Colima, 4; Zacatecas, 3; St. Louis Potosí, 3; Baja California Sur, 1 same as Durango.

Of the total confirmed cases, 97.5% correspond to men and 2.5% to women.

The Ministry of Health specified that, so far, seven deaths have been identified: six men and one woman, although the cause of death related to monkeypox has not been determined in all of them.

“Four of the deaths are directly related to monkeypox virus infection, two deaths are not due to this direct cause, and one is being analyzed by a group of experts in infectology and epidemiology to define whether there is an association causal link between death and infection by monkeypox virus,” the report specified.

The Mexican government recalled that as of October 4, 78,474 confirmed cases were reported in the world in 109 countries, territories, and areas in the six regions of the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as 41 deaths.

The agency recalled that the disease is transmitted by direct contact with infected animals such as monkeys and rodents, by exposure to secretions of an infected person through mucous membranes or skin lesions, respiratory droplets, and objects contaminated with body fluids.

Puerto Vallarta has been a hotspot for monkeypox in the state of Jalisco, however, the government has stopped reporting the number of cases in Puerto Vallarta, so the real numbers and risk factors in the city are no longer disclosed as Mexico works to protect the image of tourist destinations over the health of the population.

Given the presence of monkeypox cases in Jalisco and since the first confirmed case in the state, the Epidemiological and Sanitary Intelligence Unit (UIES) of the Ministry of Health has given attention to 646 people in the state; these refer to requests for information, resolution of doubts and/or clinical evaluation both in Puerto Vallarta and in all the health units in the sector that received patients who request care.

In the last week, 24 new infections were reported in Jalisco, so, as of Monday, November 7, there are 350 confirmed patients with the disease; of which 98.9 percent are male, with an average age of 33 years; and 1.2 percent are female with an average age of 29 years.

The location where the cases of monkeypox are being detected, at the second highest rate in the country, are not being disclosed by the Jalisco government.

