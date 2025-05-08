Mexico Faces Surge in Repatriations Amid U.S. Deportation Crackdown

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Mexico is experiencing a significant increase in the repatriation of its citizens from the United States, as the U.S. government intensifies its deportation efforts. President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that in recent weeks, the number of Mexican nationals returned via flights has risen sharply, with arrivals concentrated in southern cities such as Villahermosa and Tapachula, as well as at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport near Mexico City.

Since the beginning of U.S. President Donald Trump's current term, the United States has deported 37,471 Mexican citizens and 5,511 migrants of other . . .