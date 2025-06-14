Mexico Could Become Global Leader in Geothermal Energy

/ 2050 goals, CFE, clean energy, energy transition, geothermal energy, geothermal power plants, hot springs, Mexico energy policy, Pemex, renewable energy / By

Baja California Baja California Sur Mexico News Michoacán Puebla

Experts say Mexico holds the world’s highest geothermal potential. New policies and investments could turn the country into a global clean energy powerhouse.

Mexico Sits on Vast Untapped Geothermal Energy—Experts Call It the Planet’s Largest Potential Source

Mexico may be sitting atop one of the most powerful sources of clean energy on Earth—and it’s largely untapped. Experts are calling it the world’s greatest geothermal potential, with scientists and policymakers now turning their attention to the heat beneath Mexico’s surface as a game-changer in the global push toward renewable energy.

Although geothermal energy has existed as part of Mexico’s electrical grid since 1959, it currently makes up only about 1–2% of the national electricity supply. According to national energy officials and geologists, that figure could rise dramatically in the coming decades if policy changes, exploration, and infrastructure investment align.

Heat Beneath Our Feet

Geothermal energy uses natural underground heat—often from water or steam trapped near the Earth’s surface—to generate electricity or provide direct heating. It’s constant, low-emission, and can serve as a reliable complement to variable energy sources like solar and wind.

Mexico’s geology makes it ideal for geothermal exploitation. The country sits along major tectonic boundaries, particularly the Pacific Ring of Fire, which increases the availability of subsurface heat. So far, over 1,600 thermal hot springs have been identified across 26 states, indicating massive untapped geothermal reservoirs.

Some estimates suggest that using just 0.1% of Mexico’s geothermal resource could generate over 40,000 thermal megawatts (MWth). That’s enough to power millions of homes and businesses year-round.

Current Use—and Room to Grow

At present, Mexico has roughly 1,000 megawatts of installed geothermal capacity. These are spread across five plants operated by the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), located in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Puebla, and Michoacán. A sixth, privately operated facility is in Nayarit.

While these existing operations provide a foundation, energy experts argue that the real potential remains untapped.

According to the National Strategy for Energy Transition, the Mexican government aims to boost geothermal capacity to 1,464 MW by 2050. That target, while modest compared to the nation’s total potential, marks an important step toward diversifying energy sources and cutting carbon emissions.

New Laws and Institutional Changes

A major part of unlocking Mexico’s geothermal reserves involves regulatory reform. A new Geothermal Law has been proposed that would streamline the process for obtaining permits and developing geothermal infrastructure.

If passed, the law would simplify exploration rights and usage rules, allowing for faster development of geothermal electricity and heat projects. It would also open the door to innovative applications like urban heating, industrial drying, aquaculture, and food preservation using geothermal heat.

The proposed reform is backed by structural changes within both CFE and Pemex. These state-run energy giants are being reorganized to better coordinate Mexico’s clean energy strategy. Centralizing oversight and cutting through bureaucratic red tape are key components of the government’s long-term geothermal roadmap.

Clean, Reliable, and Ready to Scale

Unlike solar and wind power, geothermal energy doesn’t depend on the weather. It provides steady output 24/7, making it one of the most reliable forms of renewable energy. That reliability could help stabilize Mexico’s electrical grid, especially as more intermittent renewable sources come online.

The upfront cost of geothermal projects is higher than solar or wind, primarily due to drilling and exploration expenses. But once operational, geothermal plants have low maintenance costs and can remain productive for decades.

Environmental advocates argue that this makes geothermal a critical part of Mexico’s energy future—not just for electricity, but also for reducing dependence on fossil fuels and meeting climate targets.

Mexico’s Opportunity

Geothermal energy is already used in more than 20 countries worldwide, with the U.S., Indonesia, and the Philippines leading the way. But Mexico has the geology and resources to surpass them all—if it chooses to.

Experts believe Mexico is on the brink of an energy revolution. By investing in exploration, updating laws, and planning for the long term, the country could not only meet its clean energy goals but become a global leader in geothermal energy production.

The heat is already there—what remains is turning that potential into power.

Experts say Mexico holds the world’s highest geothermal potential. New policies and investments could turn the country into a global clean . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • real estate puerto vallartaHow safe is it to buy real estate in Puerto Vallarta? Jalisco’s Real Estate sector at risk: AMPI Warns Informality threatens Jalisco's booming real estate market. AMPI urges mandatory professional standards to protect consumers and secure investor trust. The president of AMPI Guadalajara, Karen Julieta Correa Cabrales, has raised alarms over the high level of informality in the region's real estate market. She warns that this lack of regulation is jeopardizing both consumer security and…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • protest puerto vallarta trumpUS Citizens Abroad to Protest Trump’s Immigration Raids in Puerto Vallarta U.S. citizens residing abroad are set to hold a peaceful demonstration in Puerto Vallarta on June 14 to protest recent anti-immigrant raids in Los Angeles and to defend the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. The march, organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day and supported by Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas, aims to…
  • cjngLos Chapitos and CJNG Form Supercartel to Control Mexican Drug Trade Los Chapitos and the CJNG form an unprecedented alliance, escalating cartel violence and drug trafficking threats across Mexico. A new alliance between Los Chapitos, the faction controlled by the sons of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, and the powerful Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) has alarmed authorities and analysts, potentially reshaping Mexico’s criminal landscape. The partnership,…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • don-balde-killed-chiapas-border-operationDon Balde killed in Chiapas border operation Don Balde killed during a June 8 operation by the Pakal Reaction Force in Las Champas, Chiapas, ending his role as founder of the Chiapas-Guatemala cartel and CJNG collaborator. On Sunday, June 8, in the commercial border zone of Las Champas, Frontera Comalapa in Chiapas, elements of the Fuerza de Reacción Inmediata Pakal shot and…
  • Tropical Storm Dalila MexicoTropical Storm Dalila Mexico Will Bring Heavy Rains to Nine States Tropical Storm Dalila Mexico is set to form off Guerrero’s coast by June 14, unleashing heavy to very heavy rains in Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and triggering alerts across nine states. The National Water Commission (Conagua) has issued a tropical storm watch as the area of low pressure designated “Four-E” gains organization off the southern coast…
  • no kings dayU.S. Citizens in Puerto Vallarta to hold “No Kings Day” Protest Today U.S. citizens in Puerto Vallarta will join a global “No Kings Day” protest today, denouncing Trump’s immigration raids and defending democratic norms. U.S. citizens residing overseas will gather today in Puerto Vallarta to participate in a global “No Kings Day” protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement actions, particularly recent raids in Los Angeles, organizers…
  • cancun-sargassum-arrival-cleanup-effortsCancun sargassum arrival prompts cleanup efforts on beaches Tourism in Cancun faces challenges as the Cancun sargassum arrival brings tons of seaweed ashore, but authorities ramp up cleanup with barriers, machinery and 7,500 meters of booms to keep prime beaches clear. Despite a record influx of sargassum, local officials and private operators in Cancun are intensifying cleanup operations to preserve the city’s beach…
  • crime-sceneItalian Tourist Dies After Falling at Sayulita Rental Property Sayulita, Nayarit – Early on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, an Italian tourist identified as 37-year-old Giacomo “N” died after plunging from an upper floor of a vacation rental in the pueblo mágico of Sayulita, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene, where he was found in the…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top