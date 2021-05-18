Mexico hopes U.S.-Mexico border curbs lifted before summer ends

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he hoped that restrictions on the U.S.-Mexico border imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic would be lifted before the summer ends.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico remain closed to non-essential travel until at least April 21. The restrictions at the border have been renewed each month for nearly a year.

On Jan. 26, the U.S. government began requiring nearly all international air travelers to get negative COVID-19 test results within three days of travel but has no similar requirements for land border crossings.

In an executive order in January, Biden directed U.S. officials to “immediately commence diplomatic outreach to the governments of Canada and Mexico regarding public health protocols for land ports of entry.”

U.S. lawmakers say Americans who own property in Canada cannot maintain their homes. Border towns and businesses have been hard hit by the lack of cross-border traffic.

Hundreds of thousands of people cross the U.S.-Mexico border daily, and Mexico has extremely limited COVID-19 testing capacity, U.S. officials say.

Representative Tom Massie of Kentucky said at a March 2 hearing a vacationing Kentucky family recently tested positive in Mexico for COVID-19 and could not return to the United States on a flight.

“They flew to Tijuana, walked across the border to the United States, got on an airplane in San Diego, and then returned to Kentucky,” Massie said.