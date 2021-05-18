Puerto Vallarta is an international example of the fight against homophobia

“Puerto Vallarta is a world benchmark in the fight against homophobia, due to the work we have done as a team with the representatives of this sector; we have advanced as an inclusive municipality, but we still have things to do,” said interim Mayor Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado.

During the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, Quintero Alvarado pointed out that all those who are part of the Puerto Vallarta government endorse the struggle of the LGBT community, which they recognize, admire, support and respect, in addition to that Puerto Vallarta is considered worldwide as a model city in various issues such as economic prosperity, the promotion of LGBT tourism, respect for human rights, and where the problem is experienced, by making decisions to eradicate it.

He specified that in this destination they have worked intensely to leave behind the times of homophobia, living a new era.

“Today I want to tell you that these are small but significant steps that give us hope to continue fighting as a team with this great social movement that is all of you,” said the acting mayor, while reaffirming the commitment to continue strengthening Puerto Vallarta as a inclusive destination, in which there is equality and non-discrimination, where the human rights of all are respected and the well-being of all its people is promoted.

He recognized that there are still many challenges, so he invited everyone to continue working to eradicate homophobia and reiterated that the LGBT community has a great friend in the city, who will continue to work shoulder to shoulder for their rights.

Lorena Barajas, from the Vallarta LGBT Collective, gave a brief explanation about the commemoration of this day, and pointed out that everyone deserves the same treatment, as well as the importance of raising awareness among the leaders and those who have a public position in the Local or Federal Congress, about the LGBT community, so that they put a face on people and have that compassion towards others.

Present were Luis Manuel Ochoa Tello, Deputy Director of Registry and Licenses; Héctor Gabriel Ramírez Betancourt, Coordinator of the Vallarta LGBT Collective; Liz Guerra, Lucia Zúñiga and Miguel Gradilla, members of the Vallarta LGBT Collective; Orlando Santamaría, member of the LGBT Civil Trade and Tourism Association (ACT LGBT); Cintya Bautista, from the Vallarta LGBT Collective, among other representatives of the LGBT community.