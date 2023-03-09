Mexico investigating possibility that kidnapped Americans were actually part of drug trafficking operation

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In view of the prior convictions of the kidnapped Americans, "it cannot be ruled out that the attack against (the Americans) could be directly linked to drug trafficking operations," which their assailants believed the Americans could be carrying out . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
This article is restricted to subscribers only. Register here to access restricted content for one day, one month, or a lifetime. See options here
If you are currently a supporter, log in here