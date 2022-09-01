Mexico is expected to permanently end daylight savings time this month

The Energy Commission of the Chamber of Deputies will discuss and vote on the opinion to eliminate Daylight Savings Time, or summer time, on September 21 and they anticipate that a few days later it will be taken to the plenary session of the legislative chamber.

“The presidency of the Energy Commission undertakes to convene an ordinary meeting on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 to issue an opinion,” states the agreement endorsed by the Commission.

The president of this, Manuel Rodríguez, emphasized that the proposal of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has “great popular support” since he said that people did not see the benefits of the time change. For this reason, he ruled out holding an open parliament on this issue and believes the end of time changes in Mexico will become a reality this year.

“With the passage of time and the advancement of energy efficiency, it turns out that the economic benefit, the savings that occur, are already minimal and, on the contrary, the psychological impact on people of having to adapt to a new schedule every six months, because it is very difficult,” he said.

He explained that only in the municipalities that border the United States will they not eliminate their summer time “to always harmonize with their counterpart on the border and not have problems in commercial and industrial exchange.”

Last month, President López Obrador sent the proposal to eliminate daylight saving time to the Chamber of Deputies.

Mexico was also expected to legalize marijuana in 2019 under orders from the Supreme Court, but that never transpired, so time will tell (pun intended).

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN