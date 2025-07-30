Mexican Brothers Detail Nightmare in U.S. Immigration “Alligator Alcatraz”

Mexico City — Two Mexican brothers are back on home soil after surviving a harrowing detention in a U.S. immigration facility so notorious it’s nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.” Carlos and Alejandro González, ages 19 and 21, returned to Mexico this week and described spending 20 days handcuffed in a swampy Florida…

Mexico City — Two Mexican brothers are back on home soil after surviving a harrowing detention in a U.S. immigration facility so notorious it’s nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.” Carlos and Alejandro González, ages 19 and 21, returned to Mexico this week and described spending 20 days handcuffed in a swampy Florida migrant jail, where they say they were shackled to the floor and surrounded by alligators. Their case, which drew outrage on both sides of the border, has prompted Mexico’s government to demand better treatment of its citizens in U.S. custody – and immediate repatriation of others held in the same facility.

“It was a nightmare – like being in hell,” said Carlos González in an interview, visibly shaken but grateful to be free. The brothers, originally from the state of Veracruz, had been attempting to travel through the U.S. when they were detained in early July over a minor traffic violation in Florida. Instead of a brief stay, they were transferred to a high-security immigration detention center officially called the Baker County Detention Center, but widely dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” due to its remote location in the Florida swamps and harsh conditions.

While in custody, the González brothers allege they were subjected to unusually cruel treatment. “Not only did they cuff our hands, they also shackled our feet and then chained us to metal hooks in the concrete floor,” explained Alejandro. “We couldn’t really sit or lie comfortably. If we moved too much, the cuffs would cut our skin.” They were kept like that for hours at a time, multiple days, according to their lawyer. Around the detention perimeter, signs warned of alligators in the waters – a psychological tactic, the brothers believed, to deter escape or even stepping outside. “You look out the window and see the swamp and the gators. They told us, ‘If you run, the gators will get you,’” Alejandro recalled.

Their account aligns with complaints raised by U.S. civil rights groups about this facility. In late July, a group of Democratic lawmakers visited and described “inhumane conditions,” noting that more than 750 migrants were held in cage-like enclosures and some reported being chained to the floor as punishment. The U.S. media have spotlighted Baker County after a detainee hunger strike and staff misconduct allegations earlier this year. The Trump Administration, however, has lauded the center as a model of tough immigration enforcement, part of its hardline stance that has included threats of steep tariffs on Mexico and expanded detention of migrants.

The González brothers might have languished much longer if not for intervention from the Mexican government and publicity around their case. Mexico’s Consulate in Orlando got wind of their situation through a family contact and moved quickly. Consul Juan Sabines visited the facility and, horrified by the conditions, escalated the issue. Last week, President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that 14 Mexican nationals were being held at “Alcatraz Alligator” under Trump’s migration policy, and she sent a diplomatic note to Washington demanding their immediate repatriation. “We will not allow the rights of our compatriots to be violated,” Sheinbaum said, adding that Mexico’s network of consulates was reviewing conditions in all U.S. migrant centers.

Under mounting pressure, U.S. authorities released Carlos and Alejandro González on July 27 into Mexico’s custody. They flew back to Mexico City on Sunday, where they were met by officials from the Foreign Ministry. “They are traumatized but physically okay,” said Andrea Reyes, their attorney, who accompanied them on the flight. Medical evaluations in Mexico showed they had bruises on wrists and ankles from prolonged restraints, but no serious injuries. Psychological support is being provided as they were “obviously very shaken, very traumatized,” Reyes noted.

The brothers’ legal situation in the U.S. remains unresolved – they still technically have an immigration case pending for entering without proper documents, but since they are now back in Mexico, it’s unclear if U.S. authorities will pursue it. Mexico’s government has requested that any charges be dropped, given the circumstances, and as part of a humanitarian resolution.

Their story has sparked outrage among Mexicans. Many see it as evidence of the “inhumane” side of U.S. immigration enforcement under President Trump. Mexico’s Foreign Ministry stated it is documenting all alleged abuses to potentially take legal action or raise the issue in bilateral talks. President Sheinbaum emphasized that protecting Mexicans abroad is a priority, and that consular officials are in direct contact with the remaining 12 Mexicans still at the Baker facility to ensure their well-being. She has also instructed Mexico’s ambassador in Washington to request access for international observers to U.S. detention sites holding Mexicans.

For their part, Carlos and Alejandro are simply relieved. “I feel like I’ve escaped death,” Carlos said softly. “I never imagined I’d experience something like that in the U.S., being treated worse than a criminal.” Their father, Martín González, fought back tears as he thanked Mexican authorities and the media for shining a light on the case. “This made so much noise that when my sons left Alcatraz, they didn’t leave alone,” he said. “So many people were with them in spirit”. He believes that public pressure was key to their freedom.

Mexican officials have vowed to continue “making noise” about such cases. The timing is sensitive: U.S.–Mexico relations have been tested by Trump’s protectionist moves and migration disputes (the tariff threat over migration was only defused by a last-minute deal in 2019). Now, human rights look to become another flashpoint. However, both governments have incentives to resolve these specific issues amicably. Trump faces an election next year and likely does not want viral stories of detainee abuse, and Sheinbaum, managing a newly formed government, seeks to show strength in defending national dignity.

Meanwhile, the Baker County facility’s practices are under review. A U.S. court filing in a separate case disclosed instances of detainees being strapped to a “restraint chair” for hours. The Mexican brothers’ claim of being “esposados de pies y manos y sujetos al piso” (handcuffed by hands and feet and attached to the floor) aligns with a known punitive method at some U.S. jails. If verified, it could violate U.S. detention standards and fuel lawsuits.

As the González brothers settle back into life in Mexico, they express no desire to attempt the journey north again anytime soon. They will remain under Mexico’s witness protection program for a short period, in case they need to give testimony about their experience. For now, they are recuperating at a family member’s home in Veracruz. Alejandro managed a small smile when asked about their plans. “Eat my mamá’s home cooking, try to forget those 20 days, and move on,” he said. “We’re just happy to be in our country, where we’re treated as humans.”