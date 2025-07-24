Perrofest 2025 Pachuca

Families Embrace Perrofest 2025 Pachuca’s Dog Festival

July 24, 2025
Pachuca News - From first light, the Centro Cultural del Ferrocarril in Pachuca buzzed with excitement as families, rescuers, and animal rights activists gathered for Perrofest 2025 Pachuca. At 7:30 a.m. sharp, a dog-themed ride set the day in motion. Bright banners and playful barks welcomed visitors across the historic venue. Organizers opened…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN