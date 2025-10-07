Puerto Vallarta News

Environmental good practices win puts León and San Miguel on the map

October 7, 2025
UNAM’s ENES León and its San Miguel de Allende Extension earned environmental good practices awards after six months of verifiable cuts to energy use and waste.

