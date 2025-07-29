Mauricio Figueroa: The Only Mexican Remaining Active on the PGA Tour Americas

Mauricio Figueroa, the only Mexican golfer still competing on the PGA Tour Americas in 2025, continues to make waves in his professional debut. As the second half of the season unfolds in Canada, Figueroa's journey is one of determination and perseverance. It is highlighted by his breakthrough performance at the…

Mauricio Figueroa, the only Mexican golfer still competing on the PGA Tour Americas in 2025, continues to make waves in his professional debut. As the second half of the season unfolds in Canada, Figueroa's journey is one of determination and perseverance. It is highlighted by his breakthrough performance at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open, where he successfully made his first cut after three unsuccessful attempts.

A Strong Start in Professional Golf

In his first year as a professional, Figueroa has shown immense promise. At the Commissionaires Ottawa Open, held at Eagle Creek Golf Club, he made it to the Top 10 after two strong rounds with scores of 68 and 67. Despite challenges on the weekend, where he posted a 67 and 69, his total score of 271 (-17) earned him a tie for 26th place. This is an impressive result for a young player in his first competition after making the cut on the PGA Tour Americas.

The tournament was fiercely competitive, with three players—Nathan Franks, Danny Fisher, and Brett White—heading into a playoff. White triumphed after an exceptional 59 (-13) in the final round. Meanwhile, Franks and Fisher tied for second place, all with a score of 262 (-26). For Figueroa, this achievement was a sign of his potential on the tour.

Overcoming Challenges

Before this breakthrough, Figueroa faced difficulties in his early competitions. In the Bupa Championship held in Mexico in May, he missed the cut. He also struggled in the Explore NB Open and Bromont Open tournaments in July, where he was unable to make significant progress. However, his persistence paid off at the Ottawa Open. The experience has only fueled his motivation to thrive on the PGA Tour Americas.

From Q-School to the PGA Tour Americas

To reach the PGA Tour Americas, Figueroa had to qualify through Q-School, as he was not ranked among the top players in the Swing Latino. After playing only one tournament, the Bupa Championship, and failing to make the cut, he needed to perform well in Q-School to earn a spot. His success in qualifying shows his dedication and skill. Notably, no other Mexican players who competed in the Swing Latino made it to the North American Swing, including Rodolfo Cazaubón and Fernando López, who remained on reserve status.

Looking Ahead

Figueroa is currently preparing for his next challenge at the Osprey Valley Open, which will take place at the Heathlands Course of TPC Toronto in Caledon, Ontario, from July 31 to August 3, 2025. With his recent success in Ottawa, Figueroa remains motivated and committed to improving his game. He aims to make a lasting impact on the PGA Tour Americas.

The young golfer’s journey has only just begun, and he is already establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with on the international golf stage. Competing in PGA Tour Americas, Figueroa’s success serves as an inspiration for future generations of Mexican golfers.

