Mauricio Figueroa: The Only Mexican Remaining Active on the PGA Tour Americas

July 28, 2025
Mauricio Figueroa, the only Mexican golfer still competing on the PGA Tour Americas in 2025, continues to make waves in his professional debut. As the second half of the season unfolds in Canada, Figueroa's journey is one of determination and perseverance. It is highlighted by his breakthrough performance at the…
