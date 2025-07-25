Belize Requests Mexico to Study Maya Train Expansion

Mexico News - The Belizean government has officially asked Mexico to begin studies for the Mayan Train expansion. Nery Ramírez, executive director of the Corozal Free Zone, confirmed meetings between both governments in the coming days. He said Mexico’s rail team will travel to Belize to map routes and conduct…

Mexico News - The Belizean government has officially asked Mexico to begin studies for the Mayan Train expansion. Nery Ramírez, executive director of the Corozal Free Zone, confirmed meetings between both governments in the coming days. He said Mexico’s rail team will travel to Belize to map routes and conduct technical and environmental studies. Ramírez did not set firm dates but voiced optimism on both sides. He noted support from Prime Minister John Briceño as key to moving talks forward.

Mayan Train expansion

The Mayan Train expansion is a flagship initiative led by Mexico to bolster regional rail links. The existing line runs from Palenque in Chiapas to Cancún in Quintana Roo. Expansion talks aim to extend the network beyond Chetumal into southern Belize. Belize hopes to integrate the rail into its transport system to boost connectivity, trade and tourism. According to Caribe Empresarial, President Claudia Sheinbaum has expressed interest in resuming talks with both Belize and Guatemala. The broader network could strengthen ties across Central America.

The extension will require detailed studies of terrain, river crossings and protected areas. Experts will assess environmental factors, including wetlands and heritage sites. Both governments have pledged funding for initial assessments. They will also analyze social and cultural impacts near Mayan archaeological locations.

Bilateral meetings planned

Nery Ramírez confirmed that delegations from Belize and Mexico will meet soon to advance the project. The Mexican team will inspect potential routes that cross the Hondo River. They will gather data on topography, ecology and engineering needs. Belize has not confirmed exact meeting dates. Officials on both sides remain upbeat about shared benefits. They see opportunities in increased tourism, cross-border commerce and cultural exchange. Prime Minister Briceño’s Cabinet strategy seeks to leverage the Maya Train station at Chetumal, just ten kilometers from the border, to draw more visitors into Belize.

Tourism and trade boost

On July 3 the Belizean government waived departure taxes for Mexican tourists from the southeast. The waiver applies to travelers using the Maya Train station in Chetumal. That station lies ten kilometers from the Belize border. The measure taps into the train’s growing tourism flow in Quintana Roo. It also supports plans for the roughly seven-kilometer rail link over the Hondo River toward Guatemala. The Corozal Free Zone stands to benefit from increased cross-border traffic. Businesses expect a rise in visitor numbers and goods shipments.

Outlook

Officials expect technical studies to conclude later this year. Findings will guide route selection and funding discussions. Both governments have flagged optimism but stress careful evaluation. Local communities will be consulted to address social and environmental concerns. Funding options could include support from regional development banks. If approved, construction could begin in early 2026. Observers say the Mayan Train expansion into Belize could reshape regional connectivity. It would create a direct rail link from Mexico into Central America. The project stands as a symbol of cooperation between the two nations.

