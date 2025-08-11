14 Mexican Drug Traffickers Transferred from U.S. Prisons to Mexico

The United States has transferred 14 Mexican citizens convicted of drug trafficking back to Mexico to serve the remainder of their prison terms. This move was carried out last Friday under a long-standing bilateral treaty. It is part of an ongoing effort to cut costs and ease overcrowding in U.S. federal prisons.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the group has a combined 96 years left to serve on their sentences. The prisoners, who had all requested to be returned to their country of origin, were approved for transfer. This was done under the International Prisoner Transfer Program. This framework allows certain foreign inmates to serve their time at home under specific conditions.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the DOJ’s Criminal Division said the policy will continue to be used to manage prison populations more efficiently. “The Department of Justice will continue these transfers to reduce costs and alleviate pressure on our prison system,” Galeotti stated.

What is the International Prisoner Transfer Program? The International Prisoner Transfer Program was created to allow foreign nationals convicted in the United States to serve their sentences in their home countries and vice versa. Transfers require the consent of the prisoner, the receiving country, and the U.S. government. The program aims to promote rehabilitation by allowing inmates to be closer to family, cultural, and language support systems.

$4 Million in Savings for U.S. Taxpayers

The DOJ estimates that sending the 14 inmates back to Mexico will save approximately $4 million in incarceration costs. Federal prison expenditures in the U.S. average between $35,000 and $40,000 per inmate annually. By reducing the number of long-term foreign nationals in its facilities, the U.S. can redirect resources toward domestic cases.

Prison overcrowding remains a significant challenge. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, some facilities operate at over 130% capacity. This contributes to staff shortages, increased violence, and strain on rehabilitation programs.

U.S.–Mexico Prisoner Transfers in Context The United States maintains prisoner transfer agreements with 10 countries, as well as participating in two multilateral treaties. Mexico is the largest partner under this program. In 2025 alone, the U.S. has sent dozens of Mexican nationals back to serve sentences, while Mexico has extradited high-profile cartel figures to the U.S.

Security Cooperation Between Washington and Mexico City

This latest transfer comes amid a period of tightened U.S.–Mexico security cooperation. In February 2025, Mexico extradited 29 drug traffickers to the United States. Among them was Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the most infamous cartel leaders in Mexican history. His extradition was considered a major victory for U.S. law enforcement. It was also a sign of continued collaboration under Presidents Donald Trump and Claudia Sheinbaum.

Both governments have framed these transfers as mutually beneficial. For the U.S., they reduce costs and ease prison overcrowding. For Mexico, they bring convicted citizens back under national jurisdiction. This allows authorities to monitor their incarceration and, in some cases, facilitate rehabilitation programs in culturally familiar environments.

Who Was Rafael Caro Quintero? Once dubbed the “Narco of Narcos,” Caro Quintero co-founded the Guadalajara Cartel and was implicated in the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. After serving 28 years of a 40-year sentence in Mexico, he was controversially released in 2013 before being re-arrested in 2022. His extradition to the U.S. remains one of the most high-profile prisoner transfers in recent years.

Potential Challenges for Mexico’s Prison System

While the U.S. gains immediate cost and space benefits, the transfer of high-level drug traffickers to Mexico adds pressure to an already strained prison system. Mexican penitentiaries face their own challenges. These include overcrowding, underfunding, and cartel influence within facilities.

Critics argue that some prisoners transferred to Mexico may have access to resources and networks that could make their incarceration less restrictive. In past cases, high-profile inmates have continued to direct cartel operations from behind bars.

Nevertheless, the Mexican government has defended the practice. They emphasize that these prisoners remain under strict supervision. International transfers are part of a larger law enforcement cooperation framework with the U.S.