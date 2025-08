Mexican Peso - U.S. Dollar Exchange Rate Today: The Mexican peso regained ground on Tuesday, closing at 18.7378 per US dollar. According to Bank of Mexico data, this marked a gain of 16.91 cents, or 0.89 percent, compared to Monday’s 18.9069 close. Traders pointed to growing bets that the US Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate at its mid-September meeting as the main...

