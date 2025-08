A new report from the National Household Income and Expenditure Survey (ENIGH) reveals that the poorest incomes rose dramatically in Mexico. Families in the lowest decile saw their earnings increase by an average of 35.9 percent between 2018 and 2024. By contrast, the highest-earning decile registered just a 4.2 percent gain in the same period, underscoring a shift toward greater economic equity under the current...

