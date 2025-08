Mexico posted its highest-ever export total to the United States in the first six months of 2025, reaching $264.38 billion USD, according to U.S. Commerce Department figures released this week. The number represents a 6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024 and marks the strongest performance since recordkeeping began under the NAFTA framework in 1993. The surge solidifies Mexico’s position as the...

