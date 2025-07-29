Mexico trade surplus 2025

Mexico Registers Trade Surplus of $1.4 Billion in First Half of 2025

July 28, 2025
In a surprising turn of events, Mexico has reported a trade surplus of $1.4 billion for the first half of 2025. This marks a significant improvement over the same period last year, which saw a deficit of $10.9 billion. The positive shift in the nation’s trade balance has raised hopes…
