Puerto Vallarta and Mexico News

Puerto Vallarta and Mexico News

digital payments mexico

Mexico’s push to shrink cash payments in favor of digital transactions

February 24, 2026

In a Feb. 24, 2026, interview, the head of Asociación de Bancos de México, Emilio Romano, described a coordinated effort with the federal government to roll out digital-payment platforms over the coming months, with two early use cases: gas stations and toll booths. The near-term “ask” is operational rather than rhetorical. The banking association is pressing Banco de México to publish and harmonize the technical and operating rules for the instant-payment tools that currently exist, but remain lightly used. 

The same interview links the shift away from cash to practical goals . . .

Read Full Story

Related Posts

February 23, 2026

Ajijic neighbors support “Berry Man” after truck burned in blockade

Ajijic neighbors began a support drive after a vendor lost truck and goods during Jalisco...
Mexican peso exchange rate
February 23, 2026

Peso slips as tariffs and security risks outweigh GDP

The peso fell on Feb. 23 as U.S. tariff signals and security risks in Mexico...
,
Canada beef sees Mexico as anchor for export shift
February 21, 2026

Canada beef sees Mexico as anchor for export shift

Mexico is Canada’s third-largest beef export market. Shipments hit about 24,000 tonnes in 2025, valued...
USMCA
February 20, 2026

Supreme Court strikes Trump tariffs and jolts USMCA review

Court limits emergency-powers tariffs, shaking trade leverage just as North America heads into the 2026...