Mexico’s push to shrink cash payments in favor of digital transactions

In a Feb. 24, 2026, interview, the head of Asociación de Bancos de México, Emilio Romano, described a coordinated effort with the federal government to roll out digital-payment platforms over the coming months, with two early use cases: gas stations and toll booths. The near-term “ask” is operational rather than rhetorical. The banking association is pressing Banco de México to publish and harmonize the technical and operating rules for the instant-payment tools that currently exist, but remain lightly used.

The same interview links the shift away from cash to practical goals . . .

