Mexico Targets Cartels, Arms, and Fuel Theft in Sweeping Weekend Crackdown

Between July 25 and 27, 2025, Mexico’s federal forces carried out sweeping nationwide security operations across 18 states. They arrested dozens of suspects, seized millions in drugs and weapons, and shut down major fuel theft networks. The coordinated crackdown aimed to disrupt organized crime operations and deliver an economic blow to cartels operating throughout the country.

The federal Security Cabinet led the operations under the National Security Strategy, which focuses on four key actions: tackling the causes of violence, building up the National Guard, expanding intelligence capabilities, and coordinating with state and municipal governments as part of their nationwide security operations Mexico.

Security operations across Mexico

In Aguascalientes, National Guard troops and Army soldiers arrested a passenger carrying five kilos of methamphetamine on a bus in Cosío. Authorities estimated the drug’s street value at 1.3 million pesos. In Rincón de Romos, security forces dismantled a clandestine camp, arrested 18 suspects, and seized long guns, a grenade launcher, ballistic gear, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and two motorcycles.

In Puebla, soldiers, state police, and federal agents raided a property in San Juan Cuautlancingo. They arrested a foreign national and seized meth and marijuana worth over 110,000 pesos. In Xicotepec de Juárez, National Guard agents confiscated more weapons and tactical equipment. These actions are part of the ongoing nationwide security operations Mexico has undertaken.

Security forces arrested a man on the Mexicali–Tijuana highway in Baja California and confiscated 13 kilos of cocaine and 200 grams of meth. In Baja California Sur, agents from Semar and the National Guard seized packages of crystal meth, cocaine, marijuana, weapons, and a vehicle during arrests in Comondú.

In Quintana Roo, authorities raided three properties in Benito Juárez. They arrested two suspects and seized marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, cocaine, and firearms, along with a grinder used to process marijuana.

Huge drug bust in Sinaloa

Military units made some of the biggest drug busts in Sinaloa. In Cosalá, they uncovered multiple meth labs and seized over 7,000 liters of chemical precursors and two organic synthesis reactors. Officials estimate the financial blow to organized crime at more than 150 million pesos. Additional operations in Culiacán, Mazatlán, and Guasave netted explosives, tactical vests, long guns, ballistic plates, and tire-puncture devices. Troops arrested five men in a stolen vehicle carrying military-grade weapons and nearly 800 rounds of ammunition.

In Chihuahua, National Guard and Army personnel seized explosives, long guns, and tactical gear in Guadalupe y Calvo and Moris. In the capital, they raided three properties, arrested six people, and seized handguns, cocaine, tactical backpacks, and a grenade launcher.

Michoacán saw similar enforcement. In Apatzingán and Buenavista, troops confiscated long-range weapons, tactical vests, ammunition, and solar panels used to power rural drug camps.

In Mexico City, security teams searched properties in Coyoacán, Iztapalapa, and Gustavo A. Madero. They seized nearly 200 packages of marijuana and over five tons of suspected stolen auto parts. Officials believe the operation disrupted a vehicle theft and resale ring.

In the State of Mexico, Operation Restitution recovered 11 illegally occupied properties in Nezahualcóyotl, Chimalhuacán, Texcoco, Chalco, and other municipalities. Officers arrested two men and impounded a vehicle.

Crackdown on oil theft

Troops seized over 163,000 liters of fuel in Huitzilac, Morelos, along with sulfuric acid, Frac Tanks, and tanker trucks. In Veracruz, joint teams arrested suspects in Poza Rica and Coatzacoalcos linked to hydrocarbon theft and drug distribution. They seized vehicles, firearms, and 55 packages of crystal meth.

Nuevo León authorities carried out targeted arrests using intelligence surveillance. In Aramberri, they detained three men and seized long guns, drugs, tactical vests, and ammunition. While in General Bravo, Army and state police seized two Barrett rifles, armored vehicles, and military gear during the arrest of two suspects.

In Zacatecas, military units raided a property in Nochistlán and arrested five people, including a suspect wanted for kidnapping and homicide. They seized long and short weapons, drugs, ballistic vests, and a vehicle.

Federal forces also struck a major blow against fuel theft during these nationwide security operations Mexico. They located and dismantled 30 illegal fuel taps across Jalisco, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Coahuila, and the State of Mexico. In Reynosa, Tamaulipas, authorities confiscated 1.8 million liters of stolen hydrocarbons, along with nine tractor-trailers, 39 tankers, and heavy machinery used for storing and distributing fuel.

While in Celaya, Guanajuato, military forces raided a clandestine fuel depot and seized 53,000 liters of gasoline, underground tanks, and high-pressure hoses. In Santa María del Río, San Luis Potosí, and Cruillas, Tamaulipas, they intercepted tanker trucks transporting tens of thousands of liters of gasoline and diesel.

Most significant security operation

Officials called the three-day campaign one of the year’s most significant security efforts. By targeting drug labs, weapons stockpiles, and hydrocarbon theft networks, authorities aimed to strike cartel logistics and funding sources. They say these raids form part of a broader intelligence-driven strategy that depends on coordination between federal, state, and municipal forces to ensure success in nationwide security operations Mexico.

Security officials expect sustained enforcement and continued operations in shifting hot zones as organized crime adapts to pressure. The government says it remains committed to targeting the financial and operational core of Mexico’s criminal groups.