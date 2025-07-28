nationwide security operations Mexico

Mexico Targets Cartels, Arms, and Fuel Theft in Sweeping Weekend Crackdown

July 28, 2025
Between July 25 and 27, 2025, Mexico’s federal forces carried out sweeping nationwide security operations across 18 states. They arrested dozens of suspects, seized millions in drugs and weapons, and shut down major fuel theft networks. The coordinated crackdown aimed to disrupt organized crime operations and deliver an economic blow…
