Leatherback turtle nest 2025 cabo

First leatherback turtle nest in BCS raises hopes

October 27, 2025
Baja California Sur just logged its first leatherback turtle nest of the 2025–26 season near La Ventana, a rare and fragile win for a species on the ropes. Conservation teams say Los Cabos’ incubators and beach patrols are already in motion, aiming to give every egg a real shot at the ocean. Officials have stepped up rescues across the corridor, while global data underscore how few leatherbacks remain. Here’s how the nest was found, what protecti…

