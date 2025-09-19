Puerto Vallarta News

Los Cabos dengue fumigation

Los Cabos dengue fumigation begins Friday across the cape

September 19, 2025
Los Cabos dengue fumigation starts Sept 19 in San José del Cabo, then Cabo San Lucas Sept 29–Oct 10. Health officials urge open doors and remove standing water for best results.

