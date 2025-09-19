Los Cabos dengue fumigation begins Friday across the cape
Los Cabos dengue fumigation starts Sept 19 in San José del Cabo, then Cabo San Lucas Sept 29–Oct 10. Health officials urge open doors and remove standing water for best results.
Home » Mexico » Northwest » Baja California Sur » Los Cabos » Los Cabos dengue fumigation begins Friday across the cape
Los Cabos dengue fumigation starts Sept 19 in San José del Cabo, then Cabo San Lucas Sept 29–Oct 10. Health officials urge open doors and remove standing water for best results.