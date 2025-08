Baja California Sur, Mexico - The sea turtle nesting and release season has kicked off along the coasts of Baja California Sur, mobilizing community camps, volunteers, and environmental technicians in a months-long effort that runs from July through November. The season centers overwhelmingly on the olive ridley turtle, Lepidochelys olivacea, which accounts for 99.8% of nesting activity in the Eastern Pacific, according to Fernando Garza,...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter