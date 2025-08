Tecate, Baja California - Mexican security forces intercepted a large shipment of methamphetamine near the U.S. border on August 6, seizing over 500 kilograms of the synthetic drug hidden in a truck passing through a federal highway checkpoint outside Tecate, Baja California. The operation, led by the National Guard, is being described as one of the largest meth seizures in the region this year and...

