Mexicali, Baja California - Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda told business leaders that infrastructure investment in Baja California will reach nearly 100 billion pesos by the end of her administration, a figure she framed as historic and achieved without adding public debt. She made the announcement during a high-level dialogue with the state’s coordinating business councils, underscoring it as part of a broader economic...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter