Mexicali, Baja California - An Electric vehicle charging station in Baja California is moving from concept toward construction, with officials saying work could start in Mexicali by the end of 2025 or early 2026. The project, framed as the state’s first fast-charging “electrolinera,” aims to pair renewable power with growing demand from hybrid and electric vehicles, including the newly introduced electric taxis. The initiative is...

