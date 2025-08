Mexicali, Baja California - The Government of Mexicali launched an extensive inspection campaign yesterday. This was part of its campaign to fight the buildup of discarded tires. In the first phase of Mexicali tire inspections, authorities examined 90 local tire shops. They did this to confirm they held valid permits and handled waste tires correctly. Rosa Castañeda, Director of the Environmental Protection Directorate (DPA), underscored...

