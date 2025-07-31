Rosarito Beach backs tourism without trafficking

Rosarito, BC - In a move timed with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30, the Municipal Government of Rosarito Beach, led by Mayor Rocio Adame, formalized a new commitment to ethical tourism by signing the Municipal Agreement for Tourism Without Trafficking. The pact aligns local policy…

Rosarito, BC - In a move timed with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30, the Municipal Government of Rosarito Beach, led by Mayor Rocio Adame, formalized a new commitment to ethical tourism by signing the Municipal Agreement for Tourism Without Trafficking. The pact aligns local policy with the National Code of Conduct promoted by the federal Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR) and aims to turn the tourism sector into a frontline defender against human exploitation.

During the ceremony, held with representatives from all three levels of government, civil society, and the private sector, Mayor Adame framed the agreement as both a moral imperative and a strategic safeguard for Rosarito’s reputation as a destination. “We cannot turn a blind eye to a reality that pains us as a society. With this agreement, we reaffirm our commitment to human dignity and to tourism that respects the rights of all. Rosarito Beach must be a safe, ethical, and conscientious destination,” she said.

The presidium included key regional and municipal figures: Dr. Gabriela Navarro Peraza, technical secretary of the Inter-Institutional Commission against Human Trafficking; Architect Aziel Adame, president of the Playas de Rosarito DIF Board of Trustees; Iran Verdugo, municipal secretary of Economic Development and Tourism; Martha Mendoza Montes, director of Tourist Assistance for the State Tourism Secretariat; and Paul Corona Rodríguez, president of the Rosarito Tourism and Convention Committee (COTUCO). Also present were members of the Economic Development Advisory Council, the Business Coordinating Council, the Hotel and Motel Association, CANIRAC Rosarito, city council members, and municipal cabinet officials.

The agreement is a localized implementation of the broader National Code of Conduct that SECTUR has been promoting to sensitize tourism service providers about spotting, reporting, and preventing sexual and labor exploitation—especially when it involves children and adolescents. It includes mandatory training modules, operational protocols for response, and an ethical framework to guide hotels, restaurants, tour operators, transportation services, and entertainment venues in creating safer visitor experiences. Establishments that adopt the agreement gain access to training, informational materials, official recognition as socially responsible businesses, and enhanced coordination with authorities on security and enforcement.

Human trafficking remains a global scourge and a particularly complex challenge in Mexico, where the mix of border dynamics, tourism flows, and socio-economic inequality creates vulnerabilities. The crime involves recruitment, transport, harboring, or receipt of persons by means such as force, fraud, or coercion for purposes including sexual exploitation, forced labor, begging, or organ removal. Women, children, adolescents, indigenous populations, and migrants are among the groups most at risk. Combating trafficking requires synchronized action across governments, civil society, and industry—making tourism actors critical partners in detection and prevention.

The timing of the signing underscored the symbolic and strategic weight of the initiative. The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, established by the United Nations General Assembly and observed each year on July 30, is meant to spotlight abuses, boost prevention efforts, and promote survivor-centered responses globally. The day’s campaigns in 2025 have emphasized dismantling organized trafficking networks while ensuring victims receive protection and justice. Rosarito’s action places the city within that broader international movement while addressing its specific local risks.

Local tourism stakeholders were directly invited to participate in the agreement’s rollout. The sectors targeted include hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, tour operators, transportation companies, and entertainment centers. Signatories commit to installing internal reporting channels, displaying awareness materials, and integrating the code’s guidelines into daily operations. In return, they receive recognition that signals to visitors and regulators that the business takes human rights and exploitation prevention seriously.

Officials emphasized that responsible tourism is not a branding exercise but a practical shield. Training will equip frontline staff to spot red flags—such as inconsistencies in accommodation arrangements, signs of coercion among workers, or indicators of underage involvement—and to know how and when to escalate concerns to law enforcement and social services. These early-warning capabilities are crucial in a region where traffickers can exploit gaps in awareness and coordination.

The agreement also formalizes information-sharing channels between private operators and municipal authorities, enabling faster verification and response when suspicious activity is reported. By codifying expectations and offering a structured partnership model, Rosarito Beach aims to build a tourism ecosystem where ethical vigilance becomes a differentiator rather than an afterthought.

Civil society representatives at the event hailed the move as a necessary step, noting that awareness campaigns alone are insufficient without institutional support and accountability. The inclusion of diverse stakeholders, from the business councils to municipal departments, was presented as evidence that this is meant to be a sustained, collaborative effort—not a one-time declaration.

Rosarito Beach joins other Mexican destinations that have recently stepped up anti-trafficking vigilance, combining local knowledge with federal frameworks. The pact’s success will depend on continued follow-through: regular refresher trainings, transparent reporting of both suspected and confirmed cases, and public communication that reassures responsible tourists while deterring exploiters.

As summer brings increased visitor flow to Rosarito’s beaches, now certified safe and promoted for tourism, the municipality is doubling down on the message that safety includes protecting people from being exploited. The dual focus on welcoming guests and safeguarding human dignity is shaping Rosarito’s tourism narrative for 2025 and beyond.

