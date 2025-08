Tijuana, BC - On August 1, 2025, the National Guard stepped up its presence along the Baja California border zone as part of an intensified security push ahead of the summer vacation surge. The "Seguridad Frontera Baja California" program targets both crime prevention and traveler confidence by increasing inspections at major crossings and maintaining visible patrols at the Tijuana airport. Efforts to enhance Seguridad Frontera...

